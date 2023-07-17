Dogs battle brown bear in ‘intense’ encounter caught on video

The owner of an Alaska charter-fishing company has captured graphic footage showing four dogs fighting a brown bear outside a residence.

“Intense moment from a couple weeks back,” Kenai River and Company stated Sunday via Instagram. “No dogs or bears were harmed in the making of this video.”

Mike Evans, who owns the company, told FTW Outdoors that the bear was a repeat visitor and that on this day it was attempting to crash a barbecue.

“The bear wanted to join us, it seems,” Evans said, adding that the dogs are owned by trainer Jen Harpe.

In the footage, people are heard trying to call the dogs back from their attempts to ward off the bear.

Beneath a post by Bestial Nature, followers expressed sympathy for the dogs and bear.

“End of the day, private property or not, a bear is doing what bears do,” one follower wrote. “They were there long before humans.”

Others noted that the dogs were fortunate to have emerged without serious injuries inflicted by the much larger bear.

Bestial Nature’s Instagram description reads, in part:

“I don’t think there’s a dog lover in the world that can watch this video and not feel a sinking feeling of dread deep in their gut, knowing that if that bear gets a good bite or swipe in, that it will definitely be over.”

