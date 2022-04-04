'So doggone proud': Former UNC and Kansas coach Roy Williams says Tar Heels allegiance 'thicker and deeper'

NEW ORLEANS — If there were ever any questions regarding how Roy Williams is approaching Monday night's national championship game, rest assured: The 71-year-old former coach will be wearing a Carolina blue cardigan or sweater.

Williams, who retired as the Tar Heels coach this time last year, has been a "nervous wreck" rooting on his former team during this NCAA Tournament. Except Monday night pits his beloved former team against his other former team – the Kansas Jayhawks. Before Williams coached UNC to three national titles in 18 seasons, he piloted the Jayhawks to four Final Fours in 15 seasons.

"It's an unusual game for me," Williams told USA TODAY Sports on Sunday night. "They're the first two schools I check on. I always root for Kansas to win if it's not against North Carolina. I don't know how to even feel. I've decided I'm not rooting for Kansas to play poorly or bad or to lose. I just want North Carolina to play great, and I feel like that's pretty reasonable.

"I look at this Kansas team and I really enjoy them. I have love for the program. But with North Carolina, my (allegiance) is quite thicker and deeper because it's a school where I went, where I was an assistant there and it's where my family all went. So it's an easy decision on that front but having ties to both does lead to some (inner) conflict.

Williams quipped: "I don't feel that way when either of them are playing Duke."

Williams watched in glee as North Carolina stunned Duke in the Final Four on Saturday, the last game of Mike Krzyzewski's career as the Blue Devils' head coach.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams waves to fans prior to a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Dean E. Smith Center.

Said Williams: "No one has more respect for Mike than me." He plans to have an in-person conversation with Krzyzewski and maybe even give him some input on retirement. The two were in charge of their teams during some of the most heated Tobacco Road rivalry games in college basketball history.

"He's one of the greatest we've ever had," Williams said. "When you look at numbers, he's better than anybody. Period. The end. Mike and myself have a great deal of respect for each other. For me, this year, I always wanted him to be successful except at North Carolina's expense. I'm flattered to have been involved in the rivalry with him. It's the best in college sports.

"I didn't want to text him and say, 'Oh, hey, congrats on a great career.' I'm not saying that (expletive). I'm going to talk to him face to face or on the phone. It'll be something more personal for me because I think so highly of him."

Williams admits that on Saturday he was too lost in the way UNC was playing to empathize with Krzyzewski's final game. He's been seen on television broadcasts this March Madness full of anxiety and said the powerlessness as a fan and supporter of the program is way worse than coaching.

Williams hand-picked Davis, his assistant for nine years, to be his replacement upon his retirement and said he's been watching in awe as a group of players he recruited goes on this deep run as a No. 8 seed.

Former Tar Heels coach Roy Williams smiles before the game against the Blue Devils during the 2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four.

"The biggest paranoia I had this season was: I didn't want to get in Hubert's way," Williams said. "If he asked, of course I was there. But I didn't offer a lot. I just think Hubert is perfect for the job. He's the nicest person I've ever known but then he's also fiercely competitive. When you put those two together, it's a pretty good mix. It's why I asked him to join our staff (in 2012). But he hasn't just had me as an influence. He had Coach (Dean) Smith, Don Nelson and Pat Riley from when he was a player. He's got all of us but then found a way to make it his.

"So this run, he's put his fingerprints on it. It's his team. He's put Hubert Davis' stamp on North Carolina basketball. He's been absolutely sensational."

Although Davis had never been a head coach, aside from heading UNC's JV team, Williams said he had been grooming him for a head coaching job similar to how Dean Smith had mentored him on the UNC bench as an assistant from 1978 to 1988.

Still, Williams said turning over the program has been bittersweet because he misses coaching more than ever but felt he was no longer the right man for the job.

"Bottom line is I didn’t feel like I was doing as well as I did in the past," Williams said. "I wasn’t able to get kids to buy in as much as I thought was necessary. Name, image likeness, transfer portal had nothing to do with it.

"Hubert is tough on ‘em. They know if it’s a foxhole, they’d love to have Hubert in the foxhole with him. I’m so doggone proud. He cares about the basketball program and each kid individually. As an assistant, they absolutely loved him and he sees everyone on a genuine level."

Breaking into tears, Williams said he wanted more than anything to see North Carolina succeed and that was what ultimately took him away from thegame .

"I do really miss the coaching part," Williams said. "I miss the locker room, building a team, getting kids to sacrifice. All of it. It was in my life for 48 years. I miss it! It's a lot harder sitting in the damn stands. I'm a doggone train wreck.

"The long-term goal for me, though, was: How can I make this team the best I possibly can. To me, I made the decision to step down for the right reasons. It was really important to me that they make Hubert the guy. I do feel a little ownership because I coached some of the kids, but it's his team and been so satisfying to see him lead. I’ve never known anyone who’s loved North Carolina’s basketball program more than Roy Williams. The guy in charge (Davis) now is next. He’s made Roy Williams proud.”

