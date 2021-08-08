DOGE and SHIB See Biggest Gains in Top 100 Over Weekend

BeInCrypto –

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw the biggest gains over the weekend as market sentiment appears to have shifted in favor of bullish sentiment.

Following a weekend that finally saw Bitcoin climb well over $45,000. Altcoins DOGE and SHIB appear to have been the biggest benefactors of the market conditions over the weekend. Bitcoin rallied to a nearly three month high, touching $45,300 on Sunday.

The surge in bullish momentum spilled over to ethereum, which also saw a nearly three month high, hitting $3,195 on Sunday. The total market capitalization increased to $1.8 trillion as bullish buying saw a majority of the top 100 coins increase in value.

