The dog pile, school songs and more: Inside Peoria-area high school football traditions

Traditions belong in high school football as much as the helmet, shoulder pads and goalposts.

This is the fifth of a multi-part series where the Journal Star talks with high school football coaches and players about topics ranging from memorable moments to the toughest players they've faced to their favorite pre-game meal and program traditions.

As we head into Week 5, here is what Peoria-area large-school coaches have to say about their program's traditions. Look for small-school players' favorite pre-game meals ahead of Week 6.

Manual

"One of our traditions we have been doing a few years now is two claps to the Ric Flair which is WOOOOOOOO! After we break out, which is cool!" — Rams coach Dennis Bailey

Peoria Notre Dame

"Every game day we celebrate mass as a team. We go to the Chapel at Peoria Notre Dame or find a local Catholic Church to celebrate mass if we are traveling. When we come together for mass on game day we are acknowledging the importance of the Lord in our life and we give thanks to Him for the gifts we have received." — Irish coach Pat Armstrong, whose team still has a pot of gold on a chain presented on the sideline to be worn as a reward for turnovers and big plays.

Richwoods

"The dogpile, I was in those as a player. It's a Richwoods tradition. I don't think anyone really knows for sure when it started. But it's a part of who we are, and I love it." — Richwoods coach James Ulrich

Peoria High

"Thursday night dinners for the varsity dress list. Sit down and eat as a family. — Peoria High coach Tim Thornton

Metamora

"I always love the camaraderie that our teams have. It is fun to watch the players interact as they teach one another how to put the birds on their helmets, tell stories during team meals, and be genuinely happy for their teammates as they earn special awards after wins. Each team also plays the same song in the locker room after wins. It's nice to see smiles on their faces and to hear that music playing. We always sing happy birthday to each individual throughout the year. It is also great to interact with the student section and band when singing the school song after games." — Metamora coach Jared Grebner

Metamora cheerleaders and players sing the school song Saturday after the Redbirds' second-round playoff victory over Mt. Zion.

Morton

The Potters are developing a sideline WWE-style championship belt that goes to players who make impact plays, mostly turnovers, which is a team focus.

East Peoria

“The East Peoria program had a long-standing tradition of always practicing at Stamper Stadium. Well, this year I changed that, we practice for the first time at EastSide Centre. The kids are excited about that change, and they get to see a first-class facility and use it for practice every day." — East Peoria coach Dustin Jefferson

"As a Limestone graduate, I believe Limestone has a great football tradition, starting in the late 70's into the early 80's during the coach Buck Drach era, continuing throughout the 80's under coach Bill Beach into the early 90's under coach Steve Hagenbruch. When you talked about Mid-Illini football, the two teams mentioned were Limestone and Washington — the original rivalry in the Mid-Illini Conference. Coach Loren Peacock and coach Darin Driscoll also sparked the tradition back with some playoff teams here in the 2000's." — Limestone coach Jeff Schmider

Pekin

"The scout team has a 'championship effort' belt. It's awarded to a player for his efforts during the week in practice. And he gets to carry out one of the flags on game night." — Pekin coach Doug Nutter

Canton

"Every season, on the Saturday with first full pads for practice, we play Christmas music in the locker room. For us, getting into pads that first day is like Christmas." — Canton coach Nick Wright, whose team has a chain with a dog bone attached. It goes to the player who has a big hit, forces a turnover, scores a TD during the game. They also have a sledgehammer.

Canton High School head coach Nick Wright directs his players during the 7-on-7 football camp Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Washington Community High School.

Dunlap

“Each year the group of seniors kind of figure out the things they want to do with the team. That’s the kind of the way we go. … The tradition is that our seniors are our leaders and they kind of implement or put in the direction for the team that year.” — Dunlap coach Brett Cazalet

Washington

Each early morning of Fourth of July, Washington holds an annual contest called Patriot’s Day. The players engage in swimming, running and this past summer involved a scavenger hunt. "I think our kids really look forward to that as well," Washington coach Darrell Crouch said, "because it’s some competition with each other."

