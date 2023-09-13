Dog owner, 60, arrested after girl attacked by XL Bully in Birmingham

Ana Paun, 11, was attacked in Birmingham on Saturday

A 60-year-old dog owner has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl was left with serious injuries following an attack by a “Bully XL”.

Ana Paun suffered shoulder and arm injuries when she was bitten by an American bully XL and Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed puppy in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Saturday.

Two other men were also injured in the attack after the dog broke free from its collar twice.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: “A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control.

“He has been bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.”

The force confirmed the dog remains in secure kennels.

The incident prompted Home Secretary Suella Braverman to seek “urgent advice” on whether the breed should be banned.