Dog of the day: The Dodgers aren't winning, and maybe the Marlins can cash a big ticket

The Los Angeles Dodgers started the season 13-2, and that wasn't too far off what everyone expected. The Dodgers are defending World Series champs and might have one of the deepest rosters in Major League Baseball history.

The Dodgers are somehow 7-15 since that start, one of the most baffling slumps of the season.

We all know the Dodgers will play a lot closer to that 13-2 start the rest of the season, but there will still be chances to profit off of them in the gambling realm. Especially since the Dodgers have not been an underdog in any game all season and that streak might last for months.

The Miami Marlins could be a live underdog on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. They're +185 underdogs at BetMGM.

It's hard to bet against Clayton Kershaw, who has been great, but Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara is the type of underrated pitcher that can keep a big underdog in a game. Alcantara has a 2.72 ERA this season — mostly backed up by advanced stats — and hasn't had a blowup start yet. Alcantara has given up more than three earned runs in a start once all season, and is on a streak of four straight starts giving up two or fewer runs. The Marlins are 5-3 in his starts. He should keep them in the game.

The Dodgers have been the third-worst team to bet on in MLB this season, according to Covers.com. The Marlins should be able to stay in the game, and that's enough for an underdog of +185.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw will try to slow down his team's slide. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

