Dog is obsessed with massage gun
This sheepadoodle has discovered something even better than tummy rubs
This sheepadoodle has discovered something even better than tummy rubs
It sure sounds like Ben Simmons never will play for the 76ers again.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.
Nicolas Batum consoled Luka Doncic, who sat sullenly with a towel draped over his head and his face buried in his hands.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
The rare feat - called an "Olimpico" in honor of a 1924 goal from Argentina's Cesáreo Onzari - typically comes once in a career, if at all.
U.S. pitchers Joe Ryan and Scott Kazmir are big fans of the baseballs being used in the Tokyo Olympics. Would MLB consider making a switch?
How would Oklahoma State and the other Big 12 schools fit in an expanded Pac-12 Conference?
Continuing an annual summer tradition, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hit nothing but net on a 50-yard throw at training camp practice on Thursday.
The NFL is back, as preseason action kicks off Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
While the whole team stood during the national anthem, all players except USWNT legend Carli Lloyd knelt just before kickoff to protest racism.
ESPN releases 2021 preseason college football power rankings
Major League Baseball is paying homage to the 1989 film Field of Dreams by having the Yankees and Chicago White Sox play at the site of the movie.
Bill Belichick delivered his thoughts on the weather as only he could.
Go eat young bull. Do exactly what you set out to do, killa.
Nine-time gold medalist Carl Lewis ripped the U.S. men's 4x100-meter relay team after they finished sixth in their heat and failed to make the final.
Asher-Smith ran a storming bend to help the team qualify for the final and said she had needed just a few more days to get fit for the 100m, while Britain’s men’s team also qualified as USA bundled their changeovers
American Katie Nageotte won Olympic gold in the women's pole vault on Thursday. The big picture: Russian Anzhelika Sidorova won the silver medal while Britain’s Holly Bradshaw took the bronze.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNageotte, 30, won with a height of 4.90m. She made her Olympic debut in Tokyo after failing to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
LeBron James has a message for the critics commenting on the age of the new Los Angeles Lakers roster.