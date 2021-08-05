Dog is obsessed with massage gun

Axios

American Katie Nageotte won Olympic gold in the women's pole vault on Thursday. The big picture: Russian Anzhelika Sidorova won the silver medal while Britain's Holly Bradshaw took the bronze. Nageotte, 30, won with a height of 4.90m. She made her Olympic debut in Tokyo after failing to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games.