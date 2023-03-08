Dog hilariously interrupts Philadelphia Union CONCACAF match, bolts straight for the ball

A dog ran out onto the pitch and tried to join the Philadelphia Union-Alianza match on Tuesday night. (FS1)

The Philadelphia Union should have just let the dog stay on the pitch.

In the 68th minute of the Philadelphia Union’s CONCACAF match against Alianza on Tuesday night, a dog popped up and ran onto the field at Estadio Cuscatlan in El Salvador. The match stopped, but the dog knew exactly what to do.

He bolted straight for the ball.

Was this on your bingo card?



Yeah the @PhilaUnion is a good team and all, but this doggo is even better 🐶⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cK882huibw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 8, 2023

An official quickly ran over, picked the dog up and walked him off the pitch so the game could carry on. The dog didn’t seem bothered by that one bit, either, and was clearly very proud of himself.

After all, he just wanted to play.

The Union and Alianza tied 0-0 in the first leg. They’ll meet again next week in Philadelphia, where, if we’re lucky, another good boy will try to get in on the action.