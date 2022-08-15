In the dog days of training camp, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano sees competition at quarterback and throughout the roster

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — As training camp reaches the midway point for Rutgers football, head coach Greg Schiano termed Monday’s practice a “heavyweight fight.” Currently, it seems that there is no knockout winner in the quarterback competition

Along with the offensive line and the situation at linebacker, it appears that the quarterback battle will be dragging on a bit longer for Rutgers. Incumbent starter Noah Vedral is in a training camp battle with redshirt sophomore Evan Simon and four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt to see who starts in a little over two weeks at Boston College.

Wimsatt is the future of the Rutgers program. It remains to be seen, however, if he is their present best hope for bowl eligibility.

“Quarterback deal – they all made some plays and then they all made some things they wish they could have back. So that leaves us in this block again, guys competing for jobs, which is okay…it’s fine,” Schiano said following Monday’s practice. “Right now, we’re in the dog days of camp, right? Where you can’t see where you started, that day. You can’t see the daylight at the end. So right now it’s about building mental toughness, it is about building cumulative reps. That’s what we’re going to do.”

When asked to evaluate Saturday’s scrimmage as well as how training camp has unfolded so far, Schiano did signal some hope for the development of the offensive line as well as some improvement at linebacker.

