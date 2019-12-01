Dog catches incredible 89-yard frisbee at halftime and Eagles fans have jokes
Many have called the Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers dogs for weeks.
In this case, it wouldn't be pejorative.
You gotta see footage of the incredible halftime show this afternoon down in Miami where a truly good dog caught a frisbee reported to be thrown 89 yards. It was impressive.
Legend https://t.co/BXkZ3lRR71 pic.twitter.com/UIejf40Sst
— Colin Kerrigan (@colinkerrigan) December 1, 2019
Gary the wonder dog!! New world record! #frisbeedogcatch #hardrockstadium pic.twitter.com/QXypzxG4cd
— Cindy Gonzalez (@CinfullyMe) December 1, 2019
Frisbee dogs halftime show >
— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 1, 2019
A dog just caught an 89-yard frisbee toss at halftime!!!
— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) December 1, 2019
Eagles fans, of course, used the competent dog to throw bones at the Eagles, both receivers and Jason Peters alike.
No. Wait. Negated by a Jason Peters false start.
— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) December 1, 2019
Hahaha should I delete?
Just saw ur own comment🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eHZgK8MCYC
— Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) December 1, 2019
Mike Groh wouldn't know how to utilize his strengths
— Dave (@DGarrM) December 1, 2019
The Eagles' longest scoring play this year is 65 yards. Sign this dog. https://t.co/jLwvNbMFxN
— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) December 1, 2019
Thankfully, the Eagles receivers not named Mack Hollins have actually put in a decent showing through three quarters in Miami and the Birds lead the Dolphins 28-26 with one quarter remaining to be played.
That now makes one dog and one kicker to make impressive grabs down in Miami. Still waiting on you, Mack...
Another look at the good doggo:
We watched the dog break the world record Frisbee catch! pic.twitter.com/UrhWjbFlZh
— Larry Richman (@larry411) December 1, 2019
