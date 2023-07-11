This ‘Dog’s born to run: Burns football's Ben Mauney commits to Gardner-Webb football

A memorable 2023 for Ben Mauney became sweeter on Monday.

By way of social media, the Burns High quarterback announced his plan to play football at nearby Gardner-Webb.

“Once a bulldog always a bulldog… #Committed,” Mauney said in a tweet affirming his intention to play for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Gardner-Webb offered Mauney on June 15. He was also being pursued by Davidson.

In 34 career games, Mauney has thrown for 5,682 yards and 64 touchdowns. He is also a capable runner, rushing for 402 career yards and eight touchdowns.

Last fall, he threw for a Burns single-season record 3,392 yards and 37 touchdowns. The Bulldogs finished with a 13-2 record, the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A title and a berth in the 2022 NCHSAA 2A West final.

Mauney’s commitment comes more than a month after he helped Burns to the NCHSAA 2A state championship. Voted to the 2A all-state team by the state baseball coaches association (NCBCA), he hit .421 with six home runs, 33 RBIs and scored 49 runs. He also had 10 doubles, two triples and nine stolen bases.

