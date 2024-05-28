'Doesn't get us a trophy,' Schlossnagle reacts to Texas A&M hosting NCAA Regional

"Excited to get back home. It seems like we've been on the road for a while. I'm excited to play at home for a regional and get the 12th Man involved. Hopefully the rain will stay away and I'm sure it will be great baseball all weekend," Schlossnagle said Monday. "It's been an outstanding regular season. If you had told us before the season that this is where we were going to end up, I think everybody would've signed up for it.

"Three of the last four weeks haven't been great. But like I said earlier, they call it a season for a reason and that's because we've earned the right to get to play at home on Friday. It doesn't mean anything after that, you've got to play well.

"It's a great accomplishment but it doesn't get us a trophy. It's a means to hopefully what is a positive end."