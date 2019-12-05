It doesn't sound like Jordan Spieth is going to be watching much of the Presidents Cup

This year's Hero World Challenge is doubling as a team-building experience for most of the American golfers in the field. But while Jordan Spieth hasn't let that fact spoil his week yet, he acknowledged he's going to be feeling a bit down once the big charter flight heads Down Under without him.

"No, I don't really feel that because they haven't left. I'm sure next week will be tough for me at home," Spieth said after Thursday's second round in the Bahamas. "I'll try and honestly just get away while the tournament's going on because you never want to miss those events when you've kind of been a part of them for a number of years. But this week, that hasn't hit me at all."

RELATED: Analyzing Tiger Woods' potential Presidents Cup pairings

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Spieth had played on the previous six U.S. teams, beginning with the 2013 Presidents Cup. But after going winless for a second consecutive season, Spieth failed to qualify for the biennial event on points and was passed over when Tiger Woods made his four—and ultimately, five with Brooks Koepka's knee injury—captain's picks.

Considering Spieth's incredible early-career résumé and his competitive drive, it's no surprise to hear him sound so sad about not competing with the U.S. squad at Royal Melbourne. But his comments were a lot different from those of Phil Mickelson, who will miss his first team competition in more than a quarter century.

“I’ve always thought this would be one of the most exciting events to watch,” Mickelson recently told Golf Digest's Dave Shedloski. “No, I’m excited. I’m pulling for the guys. I want to see us get another win.”

Spieth will undoubtedly be "pulling for the guys" as well, but it certainly doesn't sound like he'll be glued to his TV watching.

RELATED: 25 things you should know about Jordan Spieth

Story continues

For now, Spieth is looking to end 2019 on a high note. And despite his Presidents Cup comments—credit to him for such candid answers, by the way—he was upbeat about his game for the most part following a second-round 70.

"I'm actually really confident about what 2020 holds for me," Spieth said. "I feel things starting to get on the right track, it's just timing stuff and again, some visuals. But over the ball, I'm seeing a lot—it's not really relating into necessarily the scores yesterday. I had like two bad drives. I drove the ball really well the whole day, but that kind of stuff I'll fine tune and it will certainly get better as I hit more shots."

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM GOLF DIGEST

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

