'Doesn't get more special' - Uganda celebrate first win

Uganda play West Indies in their next game on Saturday [Getty Images]

Uganda captain Brian Masaba said it "doesn't get more special than this" after his side beat Papua New Guinea to earn their first win at a T20 World Cup.

The Cricket Cranes, making their debut at a major global event in any of cricket's formats, edged to a tense victory by chasing 78 with three wickets and 10 balls remaining.

"I'm super proud of this group of guys," Masaba said.

"I mean, they've put in the work, they've put in such a shift. And to get a win for their country at the World Cup is very, very special."

Uganda are the second-lowest ranked side in the tournament with only Canada below them and came through through African qualifying, where they stunned Zimbabwe.

There are just 20 cricket clubs in Uganda. In contrast there are 800 in Yorkshire alone.

"It has been quite a journey to make this happen," Masaba said.

"Getting to a World Cup was very special but this is even more special."

Spinner Frank Nsubuga, 43, bowled the most economical four overs in T20 World Cup history with his two wickets costing only four runs.

Riazat Ali Shah then nudged 33 from 56 balls in their nervy chase to spark wild celebrations among their small number of travelling supporters in Florida.

Their victory followed a heavy 125-run defeat by Afghanistan in their opening game.

The players, many of who also have part-time jobs, also celebrated with what is becoming a trademark dance on the outfield.

"We have a special group of fans who have travelled halfway around the world to support us," Masaba said.

"I don't think they came expecting a World Cup win but it is the least we could do."