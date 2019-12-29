LOS ANGELES -- You knew it was going to happen, right?

Oklahoma gets blown up by LSU in the first round of the College Football Playoff and Oregon fans couldn't resist figuring that their team was much better than the Sooners and should have had that berth against No. 1 LSU.

I mean, I understand the way you feel. But I just don't happen to agree with it. And I say that while believing the Ducks could very well be as good as Oklahoma. I'm not ready to say that Oregon is better than the Sooners, but maybe as good.

But they are not nearly as good as LSU. And I would have given them very little chance to beat the Tigers. They might have even "Soonered" it. And not making the Final Four was what the Ducks deserved.

Since there is such little crossover play between the Power-5 elite, the only way to try to figure out relative strength of teams is the strength of the league they came from. And sorry, I'm more convinced than ever that the Pac-12 is a sub-par excuse for elite-level college football.

I was mildly impressed that Washington was able to beat up on Boise State but not enough to convince me that USC getting pounded by Iowa and Washington State losing by 10 to Air Force weren't a better gauge of the conference's weakness.

Of course, the Big 12 and ACC are no great shakes, either. But I also had a hard time coming to terms with that brutal Oregon loss at Arizona State, with the playoff berth within its grasp.

A team good enough to be in the playoff takes care of business in that situation. It doesn't stumble that close to the finish line with so much at stake.

And I'm not sure, Ducks, that you should have wanted any part of the LSU Tigers. That team looks to be a bit better than what I saw this season in the Pac-12.

Doesn't matter what Oklahoma did, the Ducks didn't deserve that playoff spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest