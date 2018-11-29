'It doesn't make any sense': No. 13 Washington State upset about fall in rankings

Following its loss to Washington, Washington State fell five spots — from No. 8 to No. 13 — in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night.

If Washington State had knocked off its rival in the Apple Cup, it would have captured the Pac-12 North title and still had a small chance to reach the College Football Playoff. Now, because of the loss and subsequent fall in the rankings (WSU is ranked behind four three-loss teams: Florida, LSU, Washington and Penn State), the 10-2 Cougars are a long shot to play in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Needless to say, the folks in Pullman, including WSU athletic director Pat Chun and head coach Mike Leach, are not happy about it.

“It doesn’t make any sense to us,” Chun told USA Today.

Because the champions of the Power Five conferences, plus the highest-ranked champion from the Group of Five conferences, get automatic berths into the New Year’s Six bowls, Washington State has no shot to play in an upper-tier from its current place in the rankings. Yahoo Sports’ latest bowl projections have the Cougars facing No. 16 West Virginia in the Alamo Bowl while No. 9 Florida and No. 11 LSU (both with three losses) play in the Peach and Fiesta Bowls, respectively.

Washington State head coach Mike Leach, left, walks on the field after an NCAA college football game against Arizona in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Chun and Leach believe WSU should get more consideration than it is getting from the CFP selection committee. They know they are definitively behind No. 11 Washington because of the head-to-head loss, but think the Cougars are right there with those SEC teams and Penn State.

From USA Today:

“We’re just hopeful that there’s a correction at the end with the last poll,” said Chun, whose team had one other loss, at Southern California in September 39-36. “We want to make sure people are taking a look at 10 wins for us, and two losses that were tough losses, but were by no stretch of the imagination bad losses. We feel like our resume stacks up with the best two-loss teams in the country, not the best three-loss teams in the country.”

CFP executive director Bill Hancock, as he so often did when attempting to justify UCF’s low ranking last year, pointed to strength of schedule:

“For example, all three of Florida’s losses were to teams ranked in the CFP’s top 25 (Kentucky, Georgia and Missouri,)” Hancock told USA Today in an e-mail. “Same for LSU (Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M in that wild game Saturday night.) Two of Penn State’s losses were to teams ranked in the top ten (Ohio State and Michigan.) Florida also defeated two CFP-ranked teams (at Mississippi State and LSU at home.) LSU has a significant victory over Georgia.”

The lobbying from Chun and Leach will likely fall on deaf ears, however.

There are certainly arguments to be made about Washington State’s placement in the current rankings (especially compared to a team like Penn State). But that’s an argument for last week. It wouldn’t make any sense for the Cougars to, all of a sudden, move past any of those teams in the rankings when they are all home watching conference championship games like Washington State.

Washington State might be able to jump ahead of Washington if UW loses to Utah in the Pac-12 title game. But in that case, Utah would move into the NY6 as a conference champion.

Things aren’t looking good for Wazzu.

