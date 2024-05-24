'If this doesn't get you excited, you're in the wrong sport'

Callum McGregor says he is drilling the importance of relentlessly pursing trophy after trophy into this Celtic team-mates ahead of the Scottish Cup final.

The captain has 12 trophies during his career-long stint at the club, including five Scottish Cups - a tally he will hope to take to six when he skipper his side against Rangers on Saturday.

Despite being a veteran of the Old Firm derby, Celtic's first meeting with their rivals in the showpiece final in 22 years has McGregor excited.

"We go into the game full of confidence, we understand it's a massive challenge," he said.

"The last 10 days have put us in a nice place and hopefully we can finish it with a double.

"I've been very lucky and fortunate. I'm proud of what I've achieved. But the nature of the being at Celtic, the next trophy on offer, you're under pressure to deliver.

"I try to get the players to understand when you play for this football club, it demands success. Saturday is another opportunity for us to make a lot of people happy.

"It's a great occasion. it's great showpiece for Scottish football. This is why you play football. If this doesn't get you excited, you're probably in the wrong sport.