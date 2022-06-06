It doesn’t sound like Ryan Fitzpatrick will retire with the Bills or anyone

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback and fan favorite Ryan Fitzpatrick retired from the NFL last week. Upon doing so, some in Buffalo had the thought that maybe Fitzpatrick would “retire” with the Bills.

But it doesn’t sound like such a thing is in the works.

Fitzpatrick appeared on the podcast of ESPN’s Adam Schefter. During his chat with the insider, Fitzpatrick made a comment about holding a retirement press conference.

But Fitzpatrick said there isn’t a team that would have one for him because he’s played for nine different clubs during his career. It almost wouldn’t make much sense for him to do so.

“It’s not like one particular team is going to hold a press conference for me,” he said.

Unfortunately it doesn’t sound like western New York will be getting their wish of a one-day contract for the 39-year-old with the Bills. But that doesn’t mean Fitzpatrick doesn’t still love the area.

During his career, Fitzpatrick touted his time with the Bills even after he left the team. That still hasn’t changed.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever felt more at home in a stadium or with a fan base than–And I was in Buffalo for four years. But those are my people. I feel like I understand them and they understand me. It was one of the great pleasures of my career playing there in Buffalo,” Fitzpatrick said.

