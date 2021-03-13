It doesn’t sound like Cordarrelle Patterson is returning to the Bears

Well, it’s been an interesting week for the Chicago Bears. They’ve extended some key players — in Cairo Santos and Pat O’Donnell – along with being rumored to make a big splash at the quarterback position. There’s one key player that is yet to receive a contract. That player is Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson signed with the Bears in 2019, playing a big role on special teams, along with being a wide receiver. In two seasons, he has been targeted 42 times, catching 32 of those targets for 215 yards.

On the ground, Patterson saw more success this past season with Tarik Cohen being injured. In 81 attempts over the past two seasons, he has 335 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Patterson plays his big role in the return game, where he’s been a two-time All-Pro. Over the past two seasons, Patterson has two touchdowns on 63 returns. He averaged 29.2 yards per return with 1,842 yards overall.

On Twitter Patterson has had some fun with Bears fans. He’s played the role of “Twitter GM,” recruiting players during the last two offseasons. This time around – after pushing for Russell Wilson to come to Chicago – Patterson is curious as to where he’ll be playing next season.

In a tweet that was replied to by Tarik Cohen and other Bears fans, Patterson had this to say: “Ready to see where I’m playing next year.”

Ready to see where I’m playing next year 🕺🕺🕺 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 13, 2021

Cohen had some fun offering to recruit his own “Twitter” GM.

Damn i never thought I’d have to recruit my own GM 😂 — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) March 13, 2021

😂😂 — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) March 13, 2021

Fans are even willing to donate to pay his salary if Ryan Pace won’t.

Aight we making a GoFundMe to pay your salary if Pace won’t — DaWindyCity Productions (new account) (@dwcburner) March 13, 2021

Kicker Brandon McManus offered a spot on the Broncos, saying he should join him there.

Since you can’t score on me. You mine as well join me. Come on out to Denver — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) March 13, 2021

Hopefully, Patterson will remain a Bear going into next season, although his tweet wasn’t exactly reassuring. He’s helped the Bears offense a lot on some big kick returns. Outside of returning two touchdowns, he had a huge heads-up play stepping one foot out of bounce before touching the ball against the Packers during their Week 17 matchup. That play gave Chicago the ball at the 40-yard line.

