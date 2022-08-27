It doesn’t sound like Bears LB Roquan Smith will play vs. Browns

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
  • Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Roquan Smith
    Roquan Smith
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Eberflus
    Matt Eberflus
    American football coach

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, where they’ll be looking to go undefeated in the preseason for the first time since 1994.

There are a number of storylines to monitor, including how Chicago’s starters will play for the first half against Cleveland. But it sounds like the Bears will be without one key starter.

While head coach Matt Eberflus previously said linebacker Roquan Smith was expected to play against the Browns, it doesn’t sound like that’s the case.

Smith was spotted on the sideline and not in uniform during warmups.

The Bears and Browns kick things off at 6 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

