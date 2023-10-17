'It doesn’t seem real': Shasta claims River Bowl Trophy with win over Enterprise

Shasta erased a 20-7 halftime deficit, scoring 20 unanswered second-half points to win River Bowl XXXI over Enterprise on Friday night.

The Wolves got the go-ahead score on a 24-yard Jaden Welch Pick 6 with under 30 seconds remaining. The Shasta defense then held off a last-second effort by the Hornets to pull off the stunner.

“Jaden played well,” Shasta coach Aaron Richards said. “We challenged him this week to step up.”

“I think anytime you make big plays, that adds to it (the legend of the rivalry), no matter what side you're on,” the coach said. “It’s something you get to talk about for the rest of your life.”

Richards, who won his first River Bowl as the Wolves coach, said he was happy Welch’s big play will cement a legacy for him and the team in the rivalry’s lore.

Welch said he was happy to be able to play a part in the win for the Shasta seniors, who hadn’t had a River Bowl victory.

“It’s a crazy win with my family,” he said of winning with his teammates. “It doesn’t seem real.”

He knew Enterprise was in a passing situation with time running out before making the interception.

“I was reading the quarterback’s eyes,” Welch said. “I was chasing the eyes to see where it’s going to go.

“When I first picked it, my first thought was ‘Just run.'”

The Wolves took a 7-0 lead on a 51-yard scoring strike from quarterback Justin Polley to Kyle Wilkes.

The Hornets then reeled off 20 straight to take that lead into intermission. Hornets QB JJ Johnson scored three times on a 1-yard sneak, an 18-yard scamper and second 1-yard burst.

On their first possession of the second half, the Wolves needed three plays before Polley hit Owen Boesiger on a 40-yard seam route down the middle of the field to make it 20-14.

“I don’t think we were happy with our first-half performance,” Richards said. “We gave them short fields. We had injuries and had to make halftime adjustments.

“Defensively, we knew this would be a game of outlasting them. That’s what we’ve done the last few weeks and we worked on making sure we finish.”

Defense, special teams make the difference

Trailing by seven in the fourth quarter, the Wolves forced an Enterprise punt deep in their own territory. Ryder May was in position for a block, forcing the Hornets kicker to try and run before May tackled the punter inside the 5-yard line.

“That’s just Ryder May doing Ryder things,” Richards said.

Richards’ fullback capitalized on third down with a 1-yard burst to give the Wolves their first lead of the second half.

The teams traded turnover on downs in Enterprise territory as the Hornets got the ball back leading up to the final score.

“Working with Coach (Jim) Schuette for two years he begs me to go for it on fourth down when he’s got things rolling,” Richards said. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if you win by 1 or 100, winning is winning and they’ve found a way to get it down two weeks in a row.”

Record-setting night for Diego Recio

The Central Valley senior running back tied the school’s single-season rushing touchdown record with four scores — three on the ground — and he added an interception return for a TD.

Through seven games, he has 20 rushing scores and Pick 6s.

Nick Leedy set the Falcons’ mark in 2005 with 20 scores and 1,548 yards rushing as CV went undefeated and won the section title. Recio also is closing in on Leedy’s single-season and career rushing marks. He has 1,450 yards this season and 2,742 for his career.

Recio’s big night helped the Falcons (4-3, 1-1 NAL) beat Yreka (5-2, 1-1) 36-14 to bunch up the league standings with U-Prep at 2-0 and everyone but Anderson at 1-1.

The Falcons’ back ran for 250 yards on 35 carries and three touchdowns. On defense, he had 15 tackles — 12 solo — one sack and a 70-yard Pick 6.

“Everyone knows Diego is a good football player,” CV coach Kyle Anderson said. “But he knows how important the offensive line is for his success and he’s doing a great job understanding our scheme.”

For the season, he is putting up MVP-type numbers — 1,450 yards rushing with 20 scores, plus 82 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions returned for scores.

Anderson said that kind of productivity helps others succeed as well.

“We had (quarterback) Osker (Trompczynski) pull for a touchdown,” the Falcons’ coach said. “When running the zone read, people sell out for Diego and that allows Osker to be able to bust a huge TD run. And that, then, opens it up for Diego a little more.”

Anderson said the NAL still runs through U-Prep, but that the level of play week in, week out has been exceptional.

“I hope the level of football we play in the Northern Section continues to improve,” he said.

Panther on the prowl

U-Prep senior quarterback near the top of the section passing leaders and had a brilliant first half in the Panthers’ 48-0 win over Anderson.

The 6-foot-4 junior was 9-of-11 passing for 270 yards and five touchdowns in the first half.

“He’s a quiet and poised kid who leads by example rather than with his words,” coach Dustin Fortenberry said. “He’s done a lot (of maturing) from freshman year to now and he understands what we’re doing with tempo and our run-pass concepts.”

For the season, Hokanson is 83-of-118 for 1,704 yards and 19 scores against two interceptions.

And a lot of Hokanson’s success begins with a junior-heavy offensive line, the coach said.

“Other than (senior guard Lucas) Tasista, we have an all-junior line,” Fortenberry said. “They have stepped up.”

The success of Hokanson and the line play also allows a stable of backs to give U-Prep success.

“We’re almost 50-50 (run-pass),” Fortenberry said. “We try to spread the ball around (with the backs).”

Sophomore Tyson Wurzer leads the back committee with 463 yards on 79 carries and five touchdowns while older brother Bailey has 335 yards on 44 carries and three TDs. Hokanson has added 259 yards on 50 carries and five scores while DJ Maples has 140 yards and a TD on 10 carries.

