This doesn’t seem right: Fayetteville ranked as 17th best college town in the South

College is, as anyone who attended can attest, only about books and academics. Nothing else.

Ahem.

The reality is, of course, that almost everyone picks a college based on more than what is offered course-wise or the quality of the professors. The town itself can often be a make-or-break, especially for rank-and-file students who don’t, say, play football or basketball or the like.

Southern Living, the magazine published since 1966 and published in Birmingham, Alabama, ranked the top 20 college towns in the South recently. Fayetteville, which has been ranked in the Top 10 Places to Live for six straight years, checked in at No. 17 in Southern Living’s rankings.

The slotting would place Fayetteville at No. 11 in the SEC. Speaking of from experience, that just isn’t correct.

It’s arbitrary and fraught with bias, but here’s our counter: these are the real SEC rankings when it comes to college towns. (Note: We shouldn’t have to say this, but these are completely subjective. You know, sort of like preseason polls.)

14. Starkville, Mississippi

It’s the smallest town in the SEC, even if only by about 1,000 to its Magnolia State neighbor. Sorry, Stark Vegas. You’re fine and all, but someone has to be last.

13. Columbia, Missouri

State capitals are odd places lots of times, especially when they aren’t are populated as other cities in the state. Columbia isn’t bad. But it does lack features.

12. Oxford, Mississippi

There’s is just enough charm to Oxford to boost it above Columbia, despite there being far fewer things to do in the former. Still, Oxford is the sort of place that has that charm because the school is there, rather than the school working because the city is charming. If that makes sense. It probably doesn’t. Moving on.

11. Gainesville, Florida

There are some decent things to do in the small city. Museums and nature exhibits-wise, anyway, which, you know, college students love.

10. College Station, Texas

The pride Texas A&M fans have in their school is admirable. It’s also a key feature of the city, which is bathed in all things Aggie.

9. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Suffers a bit from the same knock as Columbia, Missouri (and Columbia, South Carolina, which is upcoming). It’s a bit too large to be a straight-up ‘college town,’ but a bit too small to be a large metro area. Love visiting, anyway.

8. Auburn, Alabama

Auburn has a ‘college town’ feel to it. At just 64,000 people and with just 158,000 in the metro, it’s small enough to feel quaint and large enough to lose yourself in the crowd if need be.

7. Columbia, South Carolina

This is the author’s history-nerdom showing. Columbia is a good time and has the same features of Auburn: not large, not small. It is, still, a capital city and much of the goings-on have to do with that.

6. Lexington, Kentucky

The state of Kentucky is blessed to have two dynamite cities in such close proximity. Lexington is a blast. The first on this list where a week’s vacation would be a legitimate consideration.

5. Nashville, Tennessee

Only this low because of its size. Nashville is a major metropolitan area more than it’s a college town. It’s a multiple-college town. And by this author’s estimation, it might be the best overall city in the states that make up the SEC. But for ‘college town,’ eh.

4. Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The Strip on a fall Saturday is pure dynamite. Throw in the lake in the spring and summer and the museums and culture, Tuscaloosa is grand.

3. Knoxville, Tennessee

We are a sucker for mountains. Sue us.

2. Fayetteville, Arkansas

It’s a too on-the-nose to put Fayetteville No. 1. But if you live here, you know it belongs in the top three of the SEC, which is the whole point of this list: a counter to Southern Living’s.

1. Athens, Georgia

There is a reason that Athens is perpetually near the top of these kinds of lists. If you visit, you’d understand. A Southern gem.

