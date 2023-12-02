It doesn’t get much better than a MHSAA 6A football title for first-year West Jones coach

OXFORD — Coaches always dream of bringing immediate success in their first year on the job.

Making the playoffs and improving upon the previous regime are always part of it. Perhaps making a deep playoff run is, too.

Heck, why not throw a state championship in there? Sure, it might be lofty, but there’s nothing wrong with dreaming, right?

First-year West Jones coach Cory Reynolds did. Not once, not 1,000 times, but “a million times.”

And now he and West Jones have done it. The Mustangs completed their 14-0 season with an MHSAA Class 6A championship. It doesn’t get much better than that.

“You dream about this as coaches,” Reynolds said Friday night after West Jones defeated Grenada 23-3 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. “You dream through each game every week 1,000 times, or I know I do. Boy, I dreamed this dream a million times and it's awesome.”

Reynolds takes over after successful run by Scott Pierson

West Jones linebacker Rase Jones admits now that he wasn’t oozing with confidence when Reynolds was first hired.

“We didn't really know what to expect at first because we had heard so many names,” Jones said. “He came in and shortly after, we all started liking him more and more and more.”

Reynolds previously was Oak Grove’s offensive coordinator. He supplanted Scott Pierson, who across 21 seasons went 195-65. It was a dominant run for Pierson, who had just two seasons below .500. But there also was only one state championship to show for it.

West Jones is now 1-for-1 in state titles with Reynolds. It’s the second title for the program, the other coming in 2020.

“This is a special place to be,” he said. “I can't say enough about it. It's just awesome. It's awesome and I am very blessed to be here.”

West Jones rides another astounding defensive performance

The world "dominant" probably doesn’t do justice to characterizing the 2023 West Jones defense.

In seven of the 14 games, the opposing offense didn’t register a single point against West Jones. Only three teams — Laurel, Hancock and Picayune — reached double-digits. The 20 points by Hancock in the first round of the playoffs were the most that any opponent scored.

“Can't say enough about them and the coaching staff,” Reynolds said. “The scoreboard just proves it. Man, it's hard to beat someone when you can't score and our defense is the best in the state.”

Rase Jones was the soul of the defense. The senior lead with 116 tackles — eight of which came in the championship game.

He also plays offense in short-yardage situations. He scored a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter, his 10th of the season, and was named MVP of the game.

“We've been playing together since we were in ninth grade,” Jones said. “We all have chemistry, so that makes each other better.”

It was also his last high school game. He was shedding tears while celebrating on the field, but had a massive smile on his face when he sat on top of the brick dividing wall to rejoice with the student section.

He’s also ecstatic thinking about the future of the West Jones football program.

It’s hard to blame him, especially after a state title in Reynold’s first season.

“I'm super excited for them,” Jones said. “Coach Reynolds, after his first year, I hope he develops it more and more and more and I hope they get a few more rings.”

