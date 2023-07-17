'Doesn’t matter, you’re a RB': Colts Jonathan Taylor responds to RBs not getting contracts

Shortly after the Giants and Raiders didn't extend star running backs Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor tweeted:

1. If you’re good enough, they’ll find you.

2. If you work hard enough, you’ll succeed.

…If you succeed…

3. You boost the Organization

…and then…

Doesn’t matter, you’re a RB

Taylor previously tweeted a one-word response earlier Monday: "Wow."

Wow. — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 17, 2023

Barkley and Jacobs are just the latest running backs to have teams play hardball in contract negotiations. Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook were released this offseason after signing long-term contracts. The deadline to extend Barkley and Jacobs was Monday; they'll have to play under the franchise tag -- for between $10 million and $11 million -- or hold out.

Taylor is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be facing a similar situation next offseason if he doesn't sign a new contract with the Colts. Taylor expressed his concerns in June.

“Seeing guys fight, you just hope that things work out for them,” Taylor said. “You see why guys, they request trades. They just want to feel valued, not only by their coaches, their teammates, but the organization as well, and I think it’s something you’ve got to continue to do.

“It’s sad, and it sucks. Specifically, speaking for the running back position, because I can speak firsthand, we do a lot. … You just want to be appreciated for what you bring to the team.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 17: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Under general manager Chris Ballard, the Colts have traditionally signed their draft picks before they get to free agency. Ryan Kelly, Braden Smith, Shaquille Leonard, Nyheim Hines and Quenton Nelson signed long-term extensions between the start of training and the beginning of the season. Taylor changed agents to Malki Kawa and Ethan Lock, who negotiated Leonard’s five-year, $99.25 million extension.

“You look at the past, and guys who have shown their value on and off the field tend to stay here,” Taylor said in June. “My goal, the first season after I got drafted, I’m like ‘I want to retire a Colt.’ Hopefully the organization sees that the same, because I do.”

Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns in his first three seasons with the Colts. He nearly carried the team to the playoffs in 2021 with a franchise-record 1,811 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns, earning him first team All-Pro honors and a spot in the MVP conversation.

“We definitely have approached (the Colts),” Taylor said last month. “Hopefully, that they can see the value, hopefully we can explain the value, not that it needs explanation. But we just want to be here, like I said, to help the team, help uplift the community. We’ll see where things go. It’s kind of on them right now."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts Jonathan Taylor responds to running backs not getting contracts