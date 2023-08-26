‘It doesn’t feel like England when I’m charged £12.50 to cross some invisible Ulez border’

Sue Templeman, 77, is worried that once the charge kicks in, she won’t be able to visit her grandchildren as regularly - Geoff Pugh

Twenty years since Gordon Brown encouraged drivers to switch to diesel cars, on Tuesday hundreds of thousands of people with “non-compliant” cars will have to pay £12.50 a day to drive anywhere in Greater London.

And they are furious.

Not because they do not want improved air quality and lower pollution, but because ordinary people are being forced to pay up, trade in perfectly reliable cars at a big loss – or make arduous (and just as costly) journeys on public transport.

On a normal working day, Sam Adams dresses up as a fairy princess, face-paints hordes of screaming youngsters and serenades them with Disney ballads.

Her one-woman children’s birthday party operation involves frantic to-ing and fro-ing in her trusty van – a 2007 Renault Kangoo – full to the brim with party decorations, PA systems, sweets and colourful costumes.

But after 15 years, Ms Adams’ business is under threat.

Next week, London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) is expanding across all London boroughs following a failed last-ditch legal bid from a number of Greater London councils to stop it. Drivers whose vehicles do not comply with the emissions criteria will be charged £12.50 to drive in the zone.

Sidcup, in the London Borough of Bexleyheath, where Ms Adams lives, is one of the areas being swallowed up by the expanded zone.

Because her van is not Ulez-compliant, she will face a £12.50 flat charge to drive for an hour or two of work. And as she has so much equipment to cart around, taking public transport isn’t an option.

“I’m not going to be able to pass any of the cost on to customers, who are already coming to me asking for discounts because of the cost-of-living crisis,” she says. “I’m going to have to turn work away. It’s going to impact my whole life.”

After 15 years, Sam Adams’ birthday party business is under threat from the low-emissions charge - Christopher Pledger

The expansion of London’s Ulez zone mirrors the nationwide encroachment of costly green schemes into everyday life.

The sale of gas boilers is to be banned from 2035 and heat pumps, the proposed alternative, currently cost around £10,000.

Landlords face a similar bill to upgrade rental properties to meet energy-efficiency standards by 2025 for new leases and 2028 for all leases, while the £13bn cost of rolling out “eco-friendly” smart meters has been added to customers’ energy bills.

As Ulez expands, owners of older, more polluting models also find themselves in a costly bind.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s enhanced scrappage scheme allows owners of non-compliant vehicles to trade them in for a grant of up to £2,000. But with non-compliant cars selling for an average of £5,212 in July, owners are rushing to sell them second-hand instead.

Rachel Keenan, a mother of three from Putney, owns a non-compliant 2014 Fiat. She uses the car to drive her daughter to football practice and games twice a week, as well as picking up groceries and visiting family and friends.

But because of the expansion’s cliff-edge start-date, she’s having to sell the car at a knockdown price and buy a compliant model at an inflated cost.

“We all want clean air. We are not numpties,” she says. “But it is unclear what the true benefits are to health, for children or grown ups, that the Ulez expansion policy will bring.

“What is clear is that the Ulez policy will be crippling for people who cannot afford to upgrade their car and who will be left paying charges they cannot afford.”

Sue Templeman and her husband have been renovating their house in Chelmsford, Essex, for over a year, and their 2010 Ford Mondeo Estate has acted as a “trusty workhorse”, ferrying paint pots, power tools and furnishings back and forth.

“It’s been used like a van really. It’s been so reliable,” she says. “There’s no way we could get rid of it, and we can’t afford to buy a new car anyway.

“We’re going to use this one until it finally gives up the ghost.”

The couple, both 77, are retired but run an art gallery and gift shop “as a hobby”.

While their home and business both lie outside the Ulez expansion, Ms Templeman and her husband frequently nip across the “dreaded border” several times a week to visit their son and two of their grandchildren in Woodford Green, east London.

Once the charge kicks in, however, Ms Templeman is worried she won’t see her grandchildren as much. “If we visit our son twice a week that’s £25. It’s ludicrous.”

She adds: “I didn’t vote for Sadiq Khan. He’s London, nothing to do with Essex, but he’s impacting our lives.”

The Ulez scheme was first introduced by Mr Khan in 2019 and initially covered the same area as the now-defunct “toxicity charge”, which cost drivers £10.

But the expansion has caused outrage – and has begun to significantly influence top-level politics.

Last month, the Conservatives pulled off a surprise by-election win in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, fuelled by fierce opposition to the Ulez expansion.

A sign in Uxbridge, where the Ulez expansion impacted the recent by-election win for the Conservatives - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

Yet despite deep unpopularity among those affected, Ulez is acting as a blueprint for low-emissions restrictions in cities across the country.

Similar schemes have been introduced in the Labour-run cities of Bristol, Newcastle, Bradford, as well as Glasgow, Bath, Sheffield and Oxford.

In 2021, Birmingham launched a low-emission zone (or Clean Air Zone) with a fee for private cars, charging £8 a day for older polluting models, vans and taxis that travel into the city centre, and £50 a day for buses, coaches and HGVs.

Manchester’s proposed Clean Air Zone has been repeatedly delayed. But the city’s Labour mayor Andy Burnham is determined to press ahead with a revised scheme, after evidence emerged that Manchester was unlikely to meet its legal emissions limits by the original 2024 deadline. The zone would be one of the biggest in the UK, covering 10 local authority areas.

Critics of low-emissions zones point to the chilling effect they have on economic activity.

Entrepreneurs in Birmingham have claimed their city’s clean air zone is adding to their costs, while Karen Woolley, of the Federation of Small Businesses in the West Midlands, has said that companies in the zone were already suffering from fewer customers visiting the area.

A spokesman for the Federation of Small Businesses, which represents thousands of small and medium-sized firms, said that a “heavy-handed [Ulez] launch, during a cost-of-doing-business crisis, would be disastrous”.

Data from the London Mayor’s office show that Ulez netted a healthy £225.7m in gross income last year.

Ian Taylor, director of the Association of British Drivers, said: “A lot of the traffic in the city needs to be there because people are either travelling to and from their place of work, or they are carrying out their work.

“Any regulation that makes it more expensive is going to have a knock-on effect.

“You can bet your boots it won’t stay £12.50 for long and the criteria will be changed so more vehicles are caught by it.

“Once London leads, other councils with pounds in their eyes will follow – this is something everyone should be concerned about.”

But Ms Templeman thinks the expansion of low-emissions zones represents more than a simple money-grab.

“It doesn’t feel like England when someone can charge me £12.50 to drive in a perfectly roadworthy car that we’ve had for years, and that we need to visit family and pop out shopping across this invisible border.

“I just feel our normal, taken-for-granted freedoms are being closed down.”