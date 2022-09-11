Breaking news:

‘Doesn’t deserve a title fight’: Twitter reacts to Khamzat Chimaev’s quick tap of Kevin Holland at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev ended his fight week on a high note when he beat Kevin Holland in the UFC 279 featured bout.

Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) kept his perfect record in tact when, after a troublesome week, he managed to defeated Holland (23-8 MMA, 9-5 UFC) by first-round submission in their 180-pound catchweight fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Originally scheduled to headline the card vs. Nate Diaz, Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds and forced a reshuffling of the matchups. He was feuding with Holland during fight week as part of the infamous backstage brawl, and ultimately got the last laugh.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Chimaev’s victory over Holland at UFC 279.

