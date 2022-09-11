‘Doesn’t deserve a title fight’: Twitter reacts to Khamzat Chimaev’s quick tap of Kevin Holland at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev ended his fight week on a high note when he beat Kevin Holland in the UFC 279 featured bout.

Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) kept his perfect record in tact when, after a troublesome week, he managed to defeated Holland (23-8 MMA, 9-5 UFC) by first-round submission in their 180-pound catchweight fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Originally scheduled to headline the card vs. Nate Diaz, Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds and forced a reshuffling of the matchups. He was feuding with Holland during fight week as part of the infamous backstage brawl, and ultimately got the last laugh.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Chimaev’s victory over Holland at UFC 279.

The grudge match is now! Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland meet next in the #UFC279 co-main event. Play-by-play: https://t.co/tYqEufrGC3 pic.twitter.com/ZC6saIT5pj — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 11, 2022

Borz wastes little time to make it to the Octagon! ‍💨 ‍#UFC279 pic.twitter.com/I4RpcRtAI1 — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) September 11, 2022

Boos don’t affect him — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 11, 2022

Takedown by Chimaev immediately — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 11, 2022

Interested to see if Khamzat can do damage if he takes them down. Holland gets taken down but has been very good about not taking a lot of damage — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 11, 2022

Just glueddddd on him #ufc279 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) September 11, 2022

These scrambles!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 11, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev taps Kevin Holland in the first round. Cruised. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 11, 2022

Chimaev was persistent with the submission attempt and eventually gets the tap. Chimaev needed this kind of performance to remind everyone of just how good he is. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 11, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev submits Kevin Holland in the first round then gives him knuckles after. Beef squashed, I guess. #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/wLQAzetD3v — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) September 11, 2022

That was unholy. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) September 11, 2022

Damn Holland lasted a long time in that choke! I also think he hurt his shoulder on the roll in the last TD sequence — Funky (@Benaskren) September 11, 2022

Most predictable outcome of any fight tonight! We knew that. @ufc 279 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 11, 2022

DOMINATION FROM THE SECONDS INTO THE FIGHT 😱 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/LAnAhymZGq — UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022

A lot of unnecessary drama this week, but Khamzat Chimaev is BAD MAN! Such a special talent #UFC279 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 11, 2022

Chimaev does not deserve a title fight if they try to push that narrative 😒 #ufc279 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) September 11, 2022

What a b*tch. For real. #UFC279 — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) September 11, 2022

Chimaev is so fast and strong and smart on floor #UFC279 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 11, 2022

Crazy, @KChimaev is a legend. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 11, 2022

Chimaev says he wants Diaz and Ferguson now. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 11, 2022

This is officially the fourth time Khamzat Chimaev has absorbed zero strikes in a UFC fight. #UFC279 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) September 11, 2022

Respect the effort from Joe Rogan to make Chimaev answer about weight. #UFC279 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) September 11, 2022

Khamazat overrated af. His Jiu jitsu is mid. He’s aggressive but what else — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) September 11, 2022

