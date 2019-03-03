He doesn't get the respect he deserves - Iguodala and Green hail Warriors star Curry

Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green believe Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is still underrated despite all the honours he has achieved.

Curry has twice been named MVP and has three NBA titles to his name in a stellar career.

The 30-year-old delivered yet again in a 120-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, scoring 28 points as the Warriors avoided what would have been a third consecutive defeat.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Iguodala and Green feel Curry does not get the credit he should.

"I still think he doesn't really get the respect he deserves," Iguodala said. "Guys think he uses a lot of screens and guys think they can draw mismatches with him defensively, but he's a real problem.

"I think I told [Kevin Durant], he said he missed me on the shot he took, and I said, 'Y'all two are like Michael Jordan, there's no such thing as a bad shot'. That's for real, and people don't understand the presence they bring to the court. Especially on the offensive end."

He added: "He won't ever get it [the praise he deserves]. It is what it is sometimes. But when you sit down and have serious conversations, that's when you - he's the second-best point guard ever - you argue that."

Green said, when asked if he agrees with Iguodala's opinion: "I think so.

"Magic [Johnson] was great obviously, but it's also two completely different types of point guards. I don't think Steph is close to being the type of point guard as Magic - at the type of point guard Magic was. And vice versa.

"Magic's not close to being as close to the type of point guard as Steph is. But in his own right [Curry] probably is the best ever, and especially in the way the game is played today.

"He's continuing to climb; that's amazing. Like Andre said, you still don't see him get the due that he deserves, but it is what it is."