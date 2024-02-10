What does Xavier Tillman, Sr. bring to the Boston Celtics?

What does Xavier Tillman, Sr. bring to the Boston Celtics? The Celtics recently traded for the25-year-old, 6-foot-7 big man, sending Lamar Stevens and a pair of second round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for his services.

Tillman will help bolster the Celtics’ frontcourt depth behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, offering a different look than what reserve center Luke Kornet and two way big man Neemias Queta can in the rest of the 2023-24 regular season. With a game similar to Horford’s save for the shooting, Tillman can also serve as an emergency depth option in the postseason.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts took some time on a recent episode to talk it over.

