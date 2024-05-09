How does new WR Ben Skowronek fit into Texans’ plans

Ben Skowronek won’t be hitting waivers after all.

The Houston Texans have acquired the Los Angeles Rams’ special teams captain in exchange for a pick swap, according to reports. Instead of picking in their normal positions during the 2026 draft, the Rams and Texans will swap positions in the sixth and seventh rounds.

Skowronek, 26, is entering his fourth season since being a seventh-round pick out of Notre Dame. He’s mostly been a productive backup during his time out west but proved to have upside as a part-time starter during the 2022 season in place of Cooper Kupp.

The Texans have traded with the Rams for WR Ben Skowronek, per sources. Before the WR hit waivers, Houston gets a trade done. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) May 9, 2024

Skowronek had his role reduced last season, playing only 19% of offensive snaps after playing 82% in 2022. Of course, with the emergence of rookie sensation Puka Nacua, reps were scarce in the passing attack.

It’ll be more of the same in Houston entering training camp. General manager Nick Caserio has proven his willingness to be aggressive in landing talent he covets, but it doesn’t mean the player will be a Day 1 starter.

Cracking the starting lineup will be challenging, let alone the active 53-man roster. Houston traded a 2025 second-round pick earlier this offseason to acquire four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs from Buffalo. The Texans also bring back breakout stars Tank Dell and Nico Collins, along with John Metchie III.

New Texans WR Ben Skowronek (18) running a corner route as a FB 🔥 Houston used a FB at the 4th highest rate in the NFL last year. This could be funpic.twitter.com/Nt4RGj362C https://t.co/YfFjaBB4I7 — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) May 9, 2024

Where Skowronek likely earns his place in on special teams. Since joining the Rams in 2021, he’s played at least 58% percent of special teams snaps, including 71% of special teams snaps in 2023.

Skowronek made 13 tackles last season and was one of the top gunners on kickoffs and punts.

Nothing should be promised regarding Skowronek’s role, but given the expertise on special teams, he could have an upper hand over most. He first will have to beat out other receivers like Noah Brown, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson, Steven Sims and others for a spot on the active roster.

