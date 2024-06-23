When does the Women’s Super League transfer window open?

After another thrilling Women’s Super League (WSL) season, the summer transfer window is about to open for business.

Chelsea were crowned champions once again to give Emma Hayes one last trophy, while Manchester City and Arsenal joined them in the Champions League qualification spots. Bristol City were relegated and will be replaced by Championship winners Crystal Palace for their first ever season in the WSL.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of what promises to be an entertaining summer window.

When does the WSL transfer window open?

From next week, clubs in the Women’s Super League will have the opportunity to recruit ahead of the 2024/25 season. The WSL transfer window opens on Monday, 24th June.

Clubs can bolster their squad up until the window closes on dead line day — F riday, 13th September. The deadline for domestic deals is 11pm and midnight for international transfers, all before the WSL season restarts on Saturday, 21st September.

What are the latest WSL rumours?

Following the season’s closure, we have already seen plenty of high profile movements in the WSL. Kicking things off, a shocking double announcement came from Chelsea after both Fran Kirby and Maren Mjelde announced their departure from the Blues. Kirby has attracted attention from clubs in the US and Scandinavia, as well as some WSL outfits.

Among other head-turning exits, Arsenal legend and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema revealed she would not be re-signing with the Gunners. But where will these WSL superstars go next?

Rumours have started to stir on social media, predicting the departing WSL stars’ next moves, as well as those whose contracts will expire this summer and are yet to re-sign. While Manchester City have shown interest in Miedema, as per Emma Sanders, Arsenal are actively looking for her replacement.

Recent reports have heavily linked World Cup winner and three-time Champions League winner Mariona Caldent ey to Arsenal. It is looking increasingly likely that she will make the move to the WSL from Barcelona.

One of the main talking points remains where England international Mary Earps will be playing next season. After a tough season, speculation has risen regarding her future at Manchester United, especially with her contract coming to an end.

Earps has previously attracted attention from Arsenal following their swoop for former United teammate Alessia Russo. However, the Gunners reportedly retracted their interest in Earps earlier this season. In January, Paris Saint-Germain were also big contenders in the bid to sign the shot-stopper but a move to Arsenal is ‘not ruled out’, according to 90min.

In more goalkeeper-related movements, BBC Sport reported in May that there could be a straight swap between Arsenal and Aston Villa on the cards. Following the close of the season, it was announced that Arsenal had chosen not to renew the contracts of both Sabrina D’Angelo and Kaylan Marckese.

Aston Villa ‘are close’ to agreeing a move for D’Angelo, while Daphne van Domselaar could go in the other direction to Arsenal.

What happened in the last WSL summer transfer window?

In last summer’s transfer window, among Arsenal’s signings was striker Alessia Russo, who left Manchester United. On deadline day, Matildas midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross also joined international teammates Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley in North London, leaving Hammarby IF.

Manchester City surprised with the sole signing of Dutch midfielder Jill Roord. Across the city, Brazilian international Geyse notably signed for the Red Devils from Barcelona.

Hannah Hampton left Aston Villa to join Chelsea and Netherlands’ number one, Daphne van Domselaar, moved from FC Twente to become her replacement. Other notable signings of the summer included USA internationals Mia Fishel and Catarina Macario to Chelsea.

A second opportunity

Don’t worry if your favourite WSL side didn’t recruit as well as you’d hoped this time around. Another opportunity will come mid-way through the season in January. This past season’s winter window saw some of the best movements yet.

Chelsea looked formidable with the signing of Colombian powerhouse Mayra Ramírez. The striker came in as a replacement for Sam Kerr after she unfortunately suffered an ACL rupture.

Elsewhere, West Ham required experience and key players. They brought in the help of Australian midfielder Katrina Gorry to try and limit the risk of a relegation battle. As well as making the striking move of signing Kristie Mewis from latest NWSL Champions Gotham FC.

