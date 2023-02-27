How does Wisconsin basketball make the NCAA Tournament?

On Sunday in Ann Arbor, the Badgers fell in dramatic fashion as Hunter Dickinson’s prayer helped Michigan force overtime and ultimately come away with an 87-79 win.

The win was key for Michigan’s bubble hopes, and simultaneously made Wisconsin’s path to March Madness that much harder.

The Badgers are now 16-12 overall and 8-10 in the Big Ten conference with a pair of regular season games remaining. Across nearly all the bracketology you can find, Wisconsin is a firm bubble team. The Badgers have massive resume-building wins, and a number of questionable losses on their up-and-down resume.

With two games and the Big Ten tournament left, what are Wisconsin’s tournament chances? Let’s dive in:

The road ahead:

The road ahead for Wisconsin contains two regular season matchups and the Big Ten tournament. The Badgers will face Purdue at home on Thursday before finishing the season at Minnesota on Sunday.

The conference tournament begins Wednesday, March 8.

Do the Badgers need to win both games left on the schedule?

The short answer is no, and the reason is the conference they play in. The Big Ten Tournament will likely provide Wisconsin with a quad 1 win opportunity against a solid opponent, and a run there could negate a loss to Purdue on Thursday.

Can the Badgers go 0-2 this week and still get in?

The short answer here is yes, but it would require at least two wins and some help in the Big Ten tournament. Wisconsin nearly has to win at least one of their remaining two games.

Where do bracketologists have the Badgers now?

According to both ESPN and CBS brackets, Wisconsin is either in the first four in or first four out sections. It doesn’t get much more on the bubble than the Badgers right now.

What does Wisconsin's resume look like?

The Badgers resume is an up-and-down one. Wisconsin is 6-6 against quad 1 opponents, and has another quad 1 chance on Thursday against Purdue. The Badgers, however, are just 4-5 against quad 2 opponents, and the home loss to Wake Forest was their lone quad 3 loss.

Who will Wisconsin play in the Big Ten tournament?

Wisconsin is currently tied for tenth in the Big Ten in what is a wild logjam in the middle. The Badgers could finish anywhere from 10th to 12th. If Wisconsin finishes 10th, they get a bye to the second round. Anywhere below that and they are playing on day one of the tournament.

ESPN's latest bracket (before Wisconsin's loss at Michigan):

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire