What does Washington WR Isaiah Wright have in common with Michael Jordan?

What do WR Isaiah Wright and Michael Jordan have in common? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. So, with that being said, Washington Football Team wideout Isaiah Wright is just like basketball legend, Michael Jordan...

... in this photo from earlier in training camp.

Washington Football Team fan account (@Washingt0nnfl) took to Instagram on Friday to point out the similarities in Wright's one handed snag and MJ's iconic "Jumpman" logo.

"@itzonlywright LOOKIN LIKE MJ 23," the caption reads.

Wright initially posted the photo on Sept. 3 with the caption "God is good 🙏🏽🤞🏽."

The one arm fully extended with his legs split as well, it's almost impossible to unsee it now.

Not sure if MJ has seen this flick, but he may want to keep his eyes on another possible future Jordan Brand athlete in D.C. to join quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Wizards forward Rui Hachimura.