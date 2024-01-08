When does Washington move to Big Ten? Michigan CFP title game last as nonconference opponents

Michigan football is set to give Washington a taste of the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff national championship before the Huskies join the conference for the 2024 season.

The Huskies, of course, were announced as the newest members of the conference in August 2023. They will make the move to the Big Ten as conference members as of the 2024-25 academic year, defecting from the Pac-12 Conference alongside USC, UCLA, and Oregon. The move — coupled with the exit of Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State to the Big 12 and Cal and Stanford to the ACC — effectively marked the end of an era for the Pac-12.

As a result of the conference realignment, college football fans will be treated to a rematch of the national championship game in the 2024 college football season, as Michigan travels to Seattle on Oct. 5 to take on the Huskies — with one team looking to avenge its title game loss.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan's top leaders put pros aside for one reason - a national title: 'Job's not done'

Here's what you need to know about Washington's move to the Big Ten.

When does Washington move to the Big Ten?

Washington will officially become a member of the Big Ten on Aug. 2, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2024-25 academic year. The Huskies will join the Big Ten alongside former Pac-12 schools in Oregon, USC, and UCLA.

“The Big Ten is a thriving conference with strong athletic and academic traditions, and we are excited and confident about competing at the highest level on a national stage,” said University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce. “My top priority must be to do what is best for our student-athletes and our University, and this move will help ensure a strong future for our athletics program."

REQUIRED READING: Michigan football has the secret to beating Washington. And it has Ohio State to thank.

“We have tremendous respect and gratitude for the Pac-12, its treasured history and traditions. At the same time, the college athletics landscape has changed dramatically in recent years,” said Washington athletics director Jennifer Cohen. “The Big Ten’s history of athletic and academic success and long-term stability best positions our teams for future success, and we are energized at the opportunity to compete at the highest level against some of the best programs in the country.”

Washington future Big Ten schedules

The Huskies' future schedules now features Big Ten opponents such as Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. However, Washington will still face off against UCLA, USC, and Oregon in 2024, maintaining some familiarity and easing the programs into their new conference.

The Wolverines are guaranteed to play the Huskies at least three times from 2024-28, including in a home-and-home in 2024-25 and again in 2028.

REQUIRED READING: How Big Ten football's 'Flex Protect Plus' will replace divisions in conference scheduling

Future meetings with Michigan in bold

2024 : Michigan , Northwestern, UCLA, USC, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Oregon, at Penn State, at Rutgers

2025 : Illinois, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Rutgers, at Maryland, at Michigan , at UCLA, at Wisconsin

2026 : Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, at Michigan State, at Nebraska, at Oregon, at Purdue, at USC

2027 : Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, USC, at Minnesota, at Northwestern, at Penn State, at Rutgers

2028: Michigan, Northwestern, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana, at Maryland, at Ohio State, at Oregon

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Washington to Big Ten: Michigan vs. Huskies in CFP title is 2024 preview