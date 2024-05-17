When does Washington join the Big Ten? Hoosiers softball facing future conference foe in WCWS

On Friday, Indiana will begin its journey in the 2024 NCAA softball tournament with a game against Washington, a moment that could potentially mark the start of a path to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Hoosiers’ matchup against the Huskies will be more than just a postseason meeting of teams harboring championship dreams. It will be a preview of what will soon be an intra-conference game.

Over the past two years, the Big Ten has undergone planning for a dramatic overhaul of its membership, with the traditionally midwestern league set to expand to the west coast with the addition of four new institutions: USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

REQUIRED READING: Zach Edey, Kel'el Ware, Pacers in 2024 NBA mock draft projections

Those moves will radically alter the composition of the conference — not only from a perception standpoint, but a logistical one — with teams in all sports now saddled with cross-country road trips covering thousands of miles.

As Indiana and Washington prepare to meet on the diamond shortly before they become league mates, here’s what you need to know about the Huskies’ move to the Big Ten:

When is Washington joining the Big Ten?

Washington — along with USC, UCLA and Oregon — will officially join the Big Ten for all sports on Aug. 2, just in time for the start of the 2024-25 academic year.

“The Big Ten is a thriving conference with strong athletic and academic traditions, and we are excited and confident about competing at the highest level on a national stage,” Washington president Ana Mari Cauce said in a statement when the move to the Big Ten was announced last August. “My top priority must be to do what is best for our student-athletes and our University, and this move will help ensure a strong future for our athletics program."

REQUIRED READING: Kel'el Ware says Mike Woodson prepared the IU basketball center for NBA draft chance

What happened to the Pac-12?

By moving to the Big Ten, that quartet of west coast universities did more than just find a new home — it left behind an old one.

Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA were longtime members of the Pac-12, with the Huskies and Ducks joining in 1915 before being followed in by the Trojans in 1922 and the Bruins in 1928. Their departures, though, ultimately set the stage for the league’s demise.

USC and UCLA dealt the first blow, when it was announced in June 2022 that the two Los Angeles schools would be joining the Big Ten, a sharp break from the alliance that had been formed between the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC in August 2021 in the wake of the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma.

That stunning turn of events placed the conference on unstable footing, with many of its members thinking of or plotting their own exit strategies. Much of that consternation and dissatisfaction came down to the Pac-12’s struggles to secure a sufficiently lucrative new media rights deal, a task that was made that much trickier and more onerous after it lost two of its premier brands and the Los Angeles media market.

The 10 remaining Pac-12 members were initially offered a contract by ESPN that would have paid each school $30 million, but they countered with an offer that would call for them to be paid $50 million — a sum roughly equal to what Big Ten and SEC schools earn — according to reporting from Oregon-based journalist Jon Canzano. With those negotiations stalling, ESPN and Fox looked elsewhere and secured a deal with the Big 12 that would pay its members an average of $31.7 million annually.

With the number of television suitors dwindling, the Pac-12 turned to Apple, which offered an incentive-laden deal for the conference’s games to appear on a streaming platform, but it wasn’t enough to keep the league together.

In late July, Colorado, which joined the Pac-12 in 2011, left for its former home, the Big 12, and was later joined there by Utah, Arizona and Arizona State. Within two weeks of the Buffaloes’ exit, Oregon and Washington accepted an invitation to the Big Ten.

“We are proud of our rich history with the Pac-12 and for more than a year have worked hard to find a viable path that would keep it together,” Cauce said in a statement at the time of Washington’s move. “I have tremendous admiration and respect for my Pac-12 colleagues. Ultimately, however, the opportunities and stability offered by the Big Ten are unmatched.”

One month later, Stanford and Cal bolted for the ACC, leaving Washington State and Oregon State as the Pac-12’s lone remaining members. With a two-school conference not logistically viable, the Cougars and Beavers have reached scheduling agreements with the Mountain West in football and the West Coast Conference in most other sports.

REQUIRED READING: Why Indiana football's new starting tight end Zach Horton is a trusted addition

When does the 2025 college softball season start?

A schedule has yet to be set for the 2025 Big Ten softball season, with the 2024 season still ongoing.

Softball teams generally begin their seasons in early February, often with tournaments in warmer locations like Florida and Arizona. Indiana’s 2024 season, for example, started on Feb. 8 against Oregon in Clearwater, Florida.

The 2025 Women’s College World Series is scheduled to begin on May 29, 2025.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: When does Washington join the Big Ten?