Does Vanderbilt play today? College football schedule after Commodores' Week 12 bye

Vanderbilt is coming off one of its worst losses of the season, a 46-7 defeat vs. South Carolina that coach Clark Lea called "disgusting" postgame.

With just one game remaining on the Commodores' schedule, there's not much time left to fix what ails Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC). But the Commodores still have the opportunity to end the season on a high note, shocking in-state rival Tennessee to springboard into the 2024 college football season.

Better yet, the Commodores have a little extra time to prepare for the 18th-ranked Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC). Meanwhile, Josh Heupel's squad can't afford to look ahead to Rivalry Week, instead taking on No. 1 Georgia in Week 12 in its own hope of a massive upset.

With that, here’s everything you need to know about Vanderbilt's remaining 2023 schedule:

Does Vanderbilt play today?

Vanderbilt is on bye this week ahead of its final game of the season.

This is Vanderbilt's second bye week of the year. The Commodores played a Week 0 game on Aug. 26 (a 35-28 win vs. Hawaii) that stretched the length of the season to 14 weeks. By NCAA rule, the Commodores needed to add an additional bye week to their 2023 schedule; they are taking it in Week 12.

The first Vanderbilt bye came on Oct. 21, between games against Georgia and Ole Miss (games the Commodores lost by a combined score of 70-27). Now they're off on Saturday, giving them two weeks to prepare for Tennessee, the Commodores' final opponent of the season.

Vanderbilt football 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Vanderbilt 35, Hawaii 28 Saturday, Sept. 2 Vanderbilt 47, Alabama A&M 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 UNLV 40, Vanderbilt 37 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 22 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21* Saturday, Oct. 7 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14* Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 1 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 No. 11 Ole Miss 33, Vanderbilt 7 Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn 31, Vanderbilt 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 South Carolina 47, Vanderbilt 6* Saturday, Nov. 18 BYE Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 18 Tennessee*

College football Week 12 schedule

Here is the full SEC schedule for Week 12 of the 2023 college football season:

