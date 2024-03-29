Does USC’s defensive recruiting momentum strengthen five-star Julian Lewis’ commitment to the Trojans?

You might have noticed that Buffaloes Wire covered a recent visit by Julian Lewis to Deion Sanders and Colorado. We took note of that. People are wondering how secure Lewis’s commitment to USC truly is.

Lewis, the five-star quarterback prospect, has recently had unofficial visits Colorado and Auburn. BamaOnLine.com reported he will be at Alabama on Thursday for a spring scrimmage.

It’s not time to panic, Trojan fans. Lewis will be on an unofficial visit to USC this weekend according to multiple sources. He made no secret of how excited he was that USC was able to lock down five commitments over the past weekend, four of them for Lewis’s 2025 class and another for 2026.

“I was surprised,” Lewis told 247Sports. “I’m just getting to know the guys in 2025 that play defense because they played in a different classification than me as well. So even though they’re in Georgia, we didn’t know each other. We’ve said what’s up but that’s about it. Coach Riley made a crazy D-line coach hire and now all the guys want to play for him. So it’s exciting to see for sure, because that’s kind of what everyone talks about is SC can’t play defense. So if they can get national recruits on both sides of the ball, it can change that narrative.”

USC’s defensive coordinator, D’Anton Lynn, and his staff did their job last weekend by bringing in four defensive blue-chip commits for the 2025 class. Now Lincoln Riley and Luke Huard, the newly-named quarterback coach who moved from inside receiver coach, need to continue to cultivate their relationship with the young quarterback from Carrolton, Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire