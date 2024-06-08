How does UNC’s football schedule stack up against rest of ACC?

The 2024 college football season will be here before you know it.

Our greatest storyline to watch for is the College Football Playoff, which will expand to 12 teams. This decision ought to make it easier for talented Group of 5 teams, like App State and James Madison, to sneak in.

If this coming season is anything like last, we’ll also have a ton of surprises and new crop of stars. Washington was expected to be a strong team, but not make the CFP Title game over the likes of SEC powerhouse Georgia.

Gone is most of the Pac-12 (Oregon State and Washington State are the lone holdovers), while Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC. The ACC welcomes Cal and SMU, neither of which are anywhere close to the Atlantic Ocean.

Your North Carolina Tar Heels, which aren’t expected to contend for an conference title this coming season, are in an ACC with the country’s third-toughest strength of schedule (49.8).

Georgia Tech, which has proven time and time again to be UNC’s kryptonite, sports the country’s ninth-toughest (and ACC’s toughest) schedule. The Yellow Jackets have to play the likes of Florida State, Notre Dame and UGA.

Syracuse sports the ACC’s easiest schedule at 82nd in the nation, with its toughest contest on Saturday, Oct. 12 at NC State.

North Carolina sports the 58th-ranked strength of schedule. Its toughest game is at Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 2, while its easiest is against reigning MEAC Champion NC Central on Saturday, Sept. 14. The Tar Heels will begin their season on the road Thursday, Aug. 29 at Minnesota, a team they beat 31-13 in Chapel Hill last year.

UNC will also play Charlotte, James Madison, Duke, Pitt, Georgia Tech, UVA, Wake Forest, Boston College and NC State.

