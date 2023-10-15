Does ugly loss to Stanford affect view of Coach Prime’s first season at Colorado? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss Colorado’s shocking double-overtime loss to Stanford on Friday, and debate how the loss, and how the rest of the season plays out, will affect how people view Coach Deion Sanders’ first season at Colorado.

