Does Tyrese Maxey have a bone to pick with the Boston Celtics? Based on his recent comments on an episode of JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and the 3” podcast, it sounds like he very well might. Maxey, in the interview with Redick, hinted at a team he wants to face in games this season, specifically a team that passed on him in the 2020 NBA draft.

Technically speaking, the Celtics could be the team in question, especially given their current status as both contenders and perennial antagonists of Maxey’s Philadelphia 76ers. However, there were also another 20 selections by nearly as many ball clubs, so there’s a chance Maxey’s sworn enemy is another outfit in the league.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast recently took a close look at Maxey’s words to see if Boston might indeed be the team the Sixers guard has a vendetta against.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their thoughts.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire