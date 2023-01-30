What does a trip to Super Bowl LVII mean for QB Jalen Hurts? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what does a trip to Super Bowl LVII mean for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Looking ahead, the Seahawks' schedule for next season is about average in difficulty compared to the rest of the league.
James is now only 117 points away from Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time mark.
If the New York Giants wish to clear some salary cap space in 2023, they could release a few players but the options are very limited.
Here's the latest on the Giants' coaching staff...
The Eagles wore down the 49ers to reach the Super Bowl, where their MVP candidate quarterback's shoulder and effectiveness are shaping up to be a story.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
The NFL is lucky the sequence didn't play a direct impact on the outcome of the game.
The 49ers reportedly are hoping Brock Purdy didn't sustain a ruptured UCL in his right elbow.
The late hit that gave the Chiefs 15 extra yards and a 45-yard game-winning field goal try came at the end of a play that began with something that has happened over and over in 2022. Offensive holding. Not called. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown clearly held Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. No flag was thrown. [more]
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
There was a controversial play in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, as the Chiefs got a second attempt at a third-down conversion. Here’s what happened.
A controversial play in the AFC title game created major reactions.
The Bengals cost themselves a shot at the Super Bowl in a last second loss to the Chiefs.
Travis and Jason Kelce will be the first brothers to face off as players in a Super Bowl.