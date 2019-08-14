Does Tom Brady’s new contract troll the Falcons, and more from #PFTPM

The Patriots deliberately trolled the Falcons two years ago, designing rings containing 283 diamonds after the Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit with the biggest come-from-behind win in Super Bowl history. Recently, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady possibly trolled the Falcons again.

Wednesday’s #PFTPM podcast included an excellent question from a reader regarding Brady’s new contract. As executed, the three-year contract has an annual average of $28.3 million.

Making the possibility that he’s twisting the Falcons’ tail feathers more likely is the fact that the last two years of the deal are fake and phony, voiding on the last day of the 2019 league year. The actual salaries for 2020 and 2021 are therefore meaningless. They could have been whatever Brady wanted them to be. Someone possibly wanted them to create an average of $28.3 million.

As a practical matter, it’s a one-year, $23 million contract, with Brady becoming a free agent in March unless the two sides work out a new deal before then.

