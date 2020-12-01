Does Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, talk trash as well as his dad? Justin Thomas says ‘Yes.’

Like father, like son, at least when it comes to trash talking.

That’s what Justin Thomas says about Tiger Woods and son Charlie.

Speaking ahead of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico, Thomas said that Charlie, 11, was just itching to play for the first time in the PNC Championship, the two-person best-ball silly-season event pairing a major winner with his father, son or daughter.

“For some reason, Charlie just always wants to beat me, it doesn’t matter what it is,” Thomas said. “Although he’s never beaten me in golf or a putting contest, he still talks trash just like his dad. It will be fun. We’ll have that like inner tournament within a tournament, trying to shut his little mouth up, but it will be fun.”

Thomas, 27, winner of the 2017 PGA Championship, is making his first PNC Championship appearance, too, with his father, Mike, a PGA pro.

“It’s going to be very special for us,” Justin said. “Probably won’t be near as competitive as Charlie will be, but it will be down in there somewhere.”

Just last week, Charles Barkley tabbed Tiger the best trash-talker in golf. Although Thomas didn’t delve into specifics of Charlie’s trash-talking prowess, he has before. He previously recounted that when he walked over to say hello to the Woods’ family in the clubhouse at Augusta National after finishing his final round at the 2019 Masters, Charlie welcomed him with this zinger: “Oh, hey, look, it’s the guy who can’t putt.”

Not bad, kid. Thomas also noted that Tiger told him that Charlie not only wanted to play, but specifically requested to be grouped in a foursome with the Thomas’s. Don’t be surprised if his wish comes true in the opening round. That has the makings of Must-See TV.

The PNC Championship will be held Dec. 17-20 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.