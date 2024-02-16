What does Tiger Woods need to do to make the cut at the Genesis Invitational?

Tiger Woods returned to the golf course in 2024 after dealing with several injuries last year and got off to an uneven start at the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, when he carded a 1-over 72 during Thursday's first round.

The injury bug for Woods crept up again as the 15-time major champion said his back was locking up during the first 18 holes and started to spasm. He enters Friday's round tied for 49th place, eight shots behind leader Patrick Cantlay (7-under 64).

The Genesis Invitational is the third Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season and has its own rules for who will be playing on the weekend after making the cut.

Here is what Tiger Woods needs to do to make the cut at the Genesis:

What is a signature event?

A signature event on the PGA Tour is a tournament that features the game's top players with more prize money and FedExCup points. This season, there are eight signature events; five will have no cut line and three (The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament) that will.

The three player-hosted signature events, such as the Genesis, hosted by Woods, allocates 20 percent of the prize money to the winner.

Tiger Woods watches his shot on the 10th hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational.

What does Tiger Woods need to do to make the Genesis cut?

Woods currently sits at 1-over par after Thursday's round and will tee off on Friday at 2:54 p.m. ET. The Genesis features 70 players with a 36-hole cut line.

The top 50 players and ties will advance to the third round, as well as any player within 10 shots of the lead.

Heading into Friday's action, the cut line is 3-over and only four of the 70 players − Kevin Yu (75), Matt Fitzpatrick (75), Nick Hardy (76) and Alex Smalley (76) − shot above that threshold on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What Tiger Woods needs to do to make the cut at the Genesis