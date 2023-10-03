Does Texas or Oklahoma need to win the Red River Showdown more? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss this weekend’s edition of the Red River Showdown between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas, and debate if the Longhorns need to win to keep their hopes of a College Football Playoff berth alive.

DAN WETZEL: It's hard, because we don't know what this Oklahoma team is, but watching Texas so far, this is a team that can win the national championship. And I know, I know, it's Texas. It was 45 to 3 on Saturday. You can all make fun of me.

But they went and won at Alabama. They've looked very good. They've got a great quarterback in Quinn Ewers. They've got-- It is year three. They've built up. This is a real chance. And I don't know that Oklahoma has that real chance.

It is also a real chance, if you're Texas, looking around, and going, there isn't a couple of SEC buzzsaws that just seem impossible for us. If anything, we went to the number-two team right now in the SEC and won by double-digits at their place.

It's not a year where you're going, I'm scared, you know, hey, maybe we just get in, and then we lose. This is a wide-open season in college football, as of the first week of October. Nobody looks totally dominant. I guess Michigan looks pretty dominant, but they haven't played anybody.

Everyone else, who knows? Oregon looks pretty dominant. We'll see. I think Texas can sit there and realistically say, hey, we have something here to win the national championship. Maybe Oklahoma does too. I just haven't seen it yet. It's hard to make that statement.

Oklahoma needs the victory for Venables to have that momentum going in to the SEC, but their recruiting is really strong right now, as it generally is. Their schedule is not very strong. They're gonna end up 10-2, or something like that, at worst. So I still think they're gonna have a lot going in.

And I just think, if you're Texas, you're gonna look back and go, hey, this is a year, you know, we can go get this. If I'm Texas, this has got the stakes of, I've gotta get in that playoff. And, obviously, this doesn't totally kill you. You just have to finish second and get another crack at OU. Winning this one would really set them up to where even they could probably lose the Big 12 Championship Game and make it.

PAT FORDE: This is the classic it's big for both teams.

DAN WETZEL: Yeah. That's why it's a big game.

PAT FORDE: Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. A lot on the line. And these chances for Texas don't come along nearly as often as people like to think. As we said, 2009, last time they played for a championship. So it is a big, big opportunity.

But, boy, if I'm Oklahoma, I'm like, man, we can't lose to them twice in a row, and do we really have any momentum with Brent Venables? If we're 10-2 and we've beaten nobody, does that really set us up for this?

ROSS DELLENGER: The pressure is on Texas, as the favorite, and as this being the season, supposed to be the season, you know? And just the way they've looked so far, I mean, Texas has got probably, arguably, one of the top three resumes, best wins of anybody in the country. And Oklahoma just really hasn't played anybody, you know, and it's gonna be interesting to see how this unfolds.