Does Texans WR Will Fuller want to be traded?





Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller posted an interesting GIF on Tuesday with about an hour and a half to go until the 2020 NFL trade deadline.

Unless the former 2016 first-round pick from Notre Dame is just a big “Little Rascals” fan and Spanky was his favorite character, Fuller posted a GIF that is synonymous with impatience, or waiting for an event to transpire.

Maybe Fuller is getting anxious over the presidential election returns.

The 26-year-old, who is in the last year of his rookie contract, has to know that the team isn’t going to part ways with their No. 1 receiver without a compensation package the team deems fair.

“We will trade, but, I mean, I’ve told you before, I’m not trading for peanuts,” interim coach Romeo Crennel said Monday. “If they want to make a substantial offer, then we will consider it.”

The Green Bay Packers are a team that is interested in Fuller, according to reports.

I’m told the Green Bay Packers have discussed trading for Texans' receiver Will Fuller. However, there's been a disagreement in Green Bay at the highest levels of the organization over whether or not adding an elite receiver in the short term would be worth the spend. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 3, 2020





The average run time for a “Little Rascals” film was about 15 minutes. Maybe Fuller could chill and watch this playlist until the trade deadline passes.