Does the Terry Rozier trade help the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics?

Former Boston Celtics draft pick Terry Rozier has officially been traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Miami Heat for veteran heat floor general Kyle Lowry. The deal will put the Louisville alum in a position to be a major pest for his former team for the rest of the regular season into the 2024 NBA Playoffs but also begs questions to whether the Heat are done making moves.

The Heat trade for Scary Terry will absolutely raise Miami’s floor, his passing and scoring in particular helping address two areas the team has struggled with in an injury-laden campaign. But a defensive backcourt of Rozier and Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson is sure to be a sight for a hungry offense’s eyes.

Does the Terry Rozier trade help the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics?

CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning recently weighed in on this question on an episode of the “Garden Report” podcast — check it out above!

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire