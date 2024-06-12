How does Ten Hag stack up?

[BBC]

Following Manchester United's post-season review, manager Erik ten Hag will get to keep his place in the Old Trafford dugout for another season and is set to be offered a contract extension.

Despite the Red Devils' difficult 2023-24 campaign in the Premier League and Europe, they still qualified for Europe with an impressive FA Cup triumph over rivals Manchester City.

That followed his fine first season his charge with United finishing third in the table and a Carabao Cup in the trophy cabinet.

It was always going to be challenging for managers to follow Sir Alex Ferguson and some have fared better than others.

With points per game, Ten Hag stacks up well against the six appointments since Ferguson's retirement (excluding short-term caretaker managers Ryan Giggs and Michael Carrick).

His record of 1.92 points per game is second only to Jose Mourinho who averaged nearly two points per game.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick and the first man to follow Ferguson's footsteps David Moyes, had the most difficult reigns with 1.45 and 1.73 respectively.