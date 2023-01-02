Does TCU stand a chance against Georgia in the CFP National Title? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger discuss whether or not TCU has a chance against the Georgia Bull Dogs in the CFP National Championship Game.

Video Transcript

PAT FORDE: The general vibe from Georgia was, God, we're glad we won, but we sucked.

[AUDIO LOGO]

DAN WETZEL: Real quick look ahead. We're going to talk about it again later this week. Georgia, just to win, can TCU win?

PAT FORDE: I mean, you'd be stupid to say no they can't at this point, because they do keep doing it. But Georgia is better Michigan. They are better in almost every single phase of the game, I believe.

Actually, probably in every single phase. If Stetson Bennett, who, he can screw up, but if he doesn't throw two pick sixes. I mean, if they don't just give it to TCU, yeah, they are physically superior to the frogs.

ROSS DELLENGER: Well, and something, yeah I mean, I think the answer to the question is, yeah, of course TCU can win. But I think one of the things we saw tonight, at one point, maybe in the third quarter, Georgia was averaging 10.5 yards a carry. And for whatever reason just didn't run the ball as much and I have a feeling that would change on January 9.

The physicality, you could see Kirby saying, hey, we're going to take it to him, kind of thing, and were so much better on the line sort of thing. And it would just be a grinding game and maybe it'll be a Kirby special game. Which, the old Kirby throwback Nick game, 24-14 or something like, that I could kind of see that happening.

DAN WETZEL: Game plan will be the same. Michigan couldn't execute it. But yeah, you can run the ball and control the line of scrimmage and control clock and simplify the game. TCU is a chaos team, man.

PAT FORDE: Yeah. The general vibe from Georgia was, god, we're glad we won but we sucked. They were very critical of themselves. Like stem to stern, everybody you talked to was like, we weren't very good. So they know that they flirted very heavily with disaster.

Story continues

DAN WETZEL: Sure did. Sure did. All right, well that was the one hell of a night of football. And even though it's 4-something in the morning, 4:19, we're happy to be able to discuss it with you.

Happy new year to everyone. Thank you all for listening 2022. Hope you keep in 2023. We even have more fun in the quote, unquote, "offseason", because there never really is an offseason. But we'll be back later this week, obviously, to preview the title game and discuss other stuff.

Also, I think we're going to do a live show, I believe. If you're listening, I should have promoted this. I'll promote this earlier next time, at LA Live in Los Angeles next Sunday, the day before the championship game, at whatever the fan fest they've got they're, probably about 4:00 or 5:00 PM. We're working out the details.