Advertisement

Does switching to Matt Patricia mean the Eagles are worried about Super Bowl chances? | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz · Jori Epstein · Charles Robinson

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson discuss Philadelphia giving Matt Patricia defensive playcalling duties last week and is it a sign of panic for the Eagles? Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.