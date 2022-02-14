What does a Super Bowl win mean for Odell Beckham Jr.'s legacy? | SportsNite
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Odell Beckham Jr.American football player
On SportsNite, Michelle Margaux asks SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano for his impressions of Sunday's Super Bowl as well as what a Super Bowl victory means for the legacy of Odell Beckham Jr. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night.