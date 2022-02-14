What does a Super Bowl win mean for Odell Beckham Jr.'s legacy? | SportsNite

Associated Press

Steve Smith sustained a concussion during a fielding mishap in Australia’s Twenty20 cricket international win over Sri Lanka on Sunday and has been ruled out of the remaining three games in the series. Smith landed head-first after leaping over the boundary in an extraordinary effort to prevent Maheesh Theekshana’s shot going for six runs in the last over of the game. Match officials reviewed replays as Smith was walking from the ground with team medical staff, and determined that it was a six because the ex-Australia captain's foot had touched the boundary.